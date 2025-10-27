This build has not been seen in a public branch.

2.0.4b - PUBLIC BETA

NOTE: Game saves ARE backward compatible with v2.0.4a, so you can switch back to that version and continue playing. Multiplayer games are also backward-compatible with that last patch, so you can play with those who are not in this beta.

See instructions at bottom of this page for opting into the public beta.

BETA 6

NEW:

* New object of interest at Eduweb tent in Slough Creek.

IMPROVEMENTS:

* Refactored wolf eating AI, to improve code quality and refine some eating behaviors. Packmates should now be smarter about eating carcasses when bison and other dangerous prey or competitors are nearby.

* Refactored wolf hunting AI, to improve code quality and revise some hunting behaviors. When attacking mother-calf pairs, packmates will ignore mother until she is within 15 meters. When hunting elk herds, packmates will be less eager to start biting elk before herd begins to flee.

* Refactored IK to improve code quality.

* Revised layout of Gameplay Settings panel to be more logical.

* New keyboard layout image in Game Settings: Controls (in preparation for localized keyboard layouts once we add other languages).

BUGS FIXED:

* Occasionally a pup survives an instant-kill predator attack with 1% of health remaining.

* Douglas-fir tree branch texture visual glitch.

* In Lost River-Classic, Halloween coffins are missing the box mesh.

TO GET THE BETA BUILD

1) In the Steam app, go to your Library, then right-click on the WolfQuest: AE name in the left column and choose Properties. 2) Then go to the Betas tab and select the WQ current Beta option in the pulldown. No password is necessary. Steam should then start downloading it. Later you can switch back to the public version in that Betas tab, by selecting NONE in that pulldown.