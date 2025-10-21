Update 1.1 is out Now!
This Update Fixes a Serious Softlock case in Zone 3 and a few smaller tweaks
Removed Door in Zone 3
Changed Zone 3 FlipSwitch to turn on the 7 Platforms Instead
Added more Coins to Zone 3
Changed Application Title to read just "V.START"
Game will now start in Fullscreen Mode
Settings Box will now show Fullscreen Button by Default
I hope this new Update will give you a better experience, If you encounter anymore issues please let me Know and I will try to fix them in Update 1.2
Changed files in this update