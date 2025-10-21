Update 1.1 is out Now!

This Update Fixes a Serious Softlock case in Zone 3 and a few smaller tweaks

Removed Door in Zone 3

Changed Zone 3 FlipSwitch to turn on the 7 Platforms Instead

Added more Coins to Zone 3

Changed Application Title to read just "V.START"

Game will now start in Fullscreen Mode

Settings Box will now show Fullscreen Button by Default

I hope this new Update will give you a better experience, If you encounter anymore issues please let me Know and I will try to fix them in Update 1.2