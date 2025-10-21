 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20481063 Edited 21 October 2025 – 14:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1.1 is out Now!

This Update Fixes a Serious Softlock case in Zone 3 and a few smaller tweaks

  • Removed Door in Zone 3

  • Changed Zone 3 FlipSwitch to turn on the 7 Platforms Instead

  • Added more Coins to Zone 3

  • Changed Application Title to read just "V.START"

  • Game will now start in Fullscreen Mode

  • Settings Box will now show Fullscreen Button by Default

I hope this new Update will give you a better experience, If you encounter anymore issues please let me Know and I will try to fix them in Update 1.2

