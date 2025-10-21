The images for every world part were lacking, but has now been changed so it shows a brief preview of 1/5 levels. Progress hasn't been going the fastest but I still try to work on it from time to time.

I'll try to make the controller support better for the next update, so it automatically is on and is usable in every menu, everything except the editor will be usable.

I sadly can't upload it to linux for steamdeck capability, because of the engine I'm using. Will maybe change whenever the engine updates itself.

The compiler that is used is updated so in theory the loading times should be reduced by about 50-100% ! Could also work on this in the future to make it even faster because noone likes waiting :')