End of dungeon encounters now trigger and spawn portals in correct positions when player enters them



Players will no longer hallucinate enemies for no reason despite having a good Blood "Potion" Concentration when Tipsy is not relapsing.



Welcome to the Infinite Dungeon - exploring our setting in DWD should be as fun and chaotic as can be, but we can always do better! The launch patch fixes some launch bugs such asWe're always looking for ideas and feedback so make sure to join our discord to be involved in tuning and next content updates! With multiplayer coming soon!Thanks all and drink potions responsibly,The FyreFlight Development Team