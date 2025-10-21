 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Fellowship Escape From Duckov HELLDIVERS™ 2 ARC Raiders Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20480977 Edited 21 October 2025 – 13:59:50 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Welcome to the Infinite Dungeon - exploring our setting in DWD should be as fun and chaotic as can be, but we can always do better! The launch patch fixes some launch bugs such as

  • End of dungeon encounters now trigger and spawn portals in correct positions when player enters them
  • Players will no longer hallucinate enemies for no reason despite having a good Blood "Potion" Concentration when Tipsy is not relapsing.


We're always looking for ideas and feedback so make sure to join our discord to be involved in tuning and next content updates! With multiplayer coming soon!

Thanks all and drink potions responsibly,
The FyreFlight Development Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 3824821
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link