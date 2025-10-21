- End of dungeon encounters now trigger and spawn portals in correct positions when player enters them
- Players will no longer hallucinate enemies for no reason despite having a good Blood "Potion" Concentration when Tipsy is not relapsing.
With multiplayer coming soon!
Thanks all and drink potions responsibly,
The FyreFlight Development Team
