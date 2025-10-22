General:

New hints for all chapters available in English & Czech languages. An option has been added to skip several harder puzzles. Replaying a completed chapter will now start from the beginning. Minor bug fixes and improvements.

Chapter: Tesla Factory - Upper Floors

Fixed music in cutscenes.

Chapter: Wardenclyffe Laboratory

Adjusted boat controls to be slower for better handling.

We're continuing to refine the game based on your feedback. Further updates and communications will follow.

