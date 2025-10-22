 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20480920 Edited 22 October 2025 – 17:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General:

  1. New hints for all chapters available in English & Czech languages.

  2. An option has been added to skip several harder puzzles.

  3. Replaying a completed chapter will now start from the beginning.

  4. Minor bug fixes and improvements.

Chapter: Tesla Factory - Upper Floors

  1. Fixed music in cutscenes.

Chapter: Wardenclyffe Laboratory

  1. Adjusted boat controls to be slower for better handling.

We're continuing to refine the game based on your feedback. Further updates and communications will follow.

Please share your feedback with us on the Steam Discussions and on our Discord. If you have enjoyed the game we encourage you to leave a review, as this helps with our visibility on Steam.

