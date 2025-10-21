 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Fellowship Escape From Duckov HELLDIVERS™ 2 ARC Raiders Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20480918 Edited 21 October 2025 – 15:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update details:

  • Download size = 23MB
  • Client version = 0.9.7.22
    • [*] Client BuildID = 20480918


    Changelog:

    • Plausible fix for Clutch binding issues where clutch input would sometimes constantly come on
    • Fixed an issue where tyre collision sound would keep playing even when the vehicle stopped
    • Fixed an issue where rrre:// links that start RaceRoom from external links would no longer work after the removal of 32b exe in a recent update
    • Formula RaceRoom 3 - Fixed errors in damper ratios, improved suspension kinematics, increased power (+5hp), reduced base drag, updated gear ratios, improved baseline setup and tyre degradation curves
    • Praga R1 - Improved on aero map, suspension kinematics and baseline setup and engine torque curve
    • Super Touring - Increased base radiator setting by 2 clicks, updated therange and the base setting for brake ducts
    • Tatuus F4 - Fixed errors in damper ratios, improved suspension kinematics, increased power (+15 hp), tweaked baseline setup


    Changed files in this update

    Zebra Content Depot 211501
    • Loading history…
    Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
    Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
    Open link