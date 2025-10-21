Update details: Download size = 23MB
Client version = 0.9.7.22
[*] Client BuildID = 20480918
Changelog:
- Plausible fix for Clutch binding issues where clutch input would sometimes constantly come on
- Fixed an issue where tyre collision sound would keep playing even when the vehicle stopped
- Fixed an issue where rrre:// links that start RaceRoom from external links would no longer work after the removal of 32b exe in a recent update
- Formula RaceRoom 3 - Fixed errors in damper ratios, improved suspension kinematics, increased power (+5hp), reduced base drag, updated gear ratios, improved baseline setup and tyre degradation curves
- Praga R1 - Improved on aero map, suspension kinematics and baseline setup and engine torque curve
- Super Touring - Increased base radiator setting by 2 clicks, updated therange and the base setting for brake ducts
- Tatuus F4 - Fixed errors in damper ratios, improved suspension kinematics, increased power (+15 hp), tweaked baseline setup
Changed files in this update