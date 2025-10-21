Are you sure you want to view these images?

Phew... it’s been quite some days — and even longer nights — working on this.



From coffee to energy drinks, from headaches to bickering, we’ve had it all. But we’re glad it’s finally behind us. This DLC has been quite the journey, and while time didn’t allow us to include everything we initially planned, as mentioned before, we’ll be offering post-launch updates to expand on it further.

The DLC itself brings some major revelations — particularly for Eliot. He’s always been something of an enigma in Elleria, but Sands of Time digs deeper into that mystery and reveals truths that aren’t so easy to swallow.

Sands of Time was always meant to be a darker and more dramatic story, but after all that gloom, even Eliot might need some therapy. That’s why our upcoming post-launch updates will focus on more personal and wholesome moments — featuring Amynth, Vaerith, and perhaps a few others, if we can fit them in.

Each update will center around a single character, giving them meaningful screen time and a moment in the spotlight. We’ll do our best to ensure everyone gets their fair share of attention.

It’s been a lot of effort and work — some things could’ve gone smoother, but under the rush and pressure of deadlines, a few hiccups were inevitable. The launch itself didn’t go perfectly either; it seems The Blight decided to infect our code right as we uploaded to Steam. Thankfully, we were quick to banish the plague and get everything back on track.

We’re not sure what else to say except this — it’s been a fun, exhausting, and rewarding ride.

We enjoyed creating it, and we sincerely hope you’ll enjoy experiencing it.



Till we meet again, hopefully, with less time and reality warping around us!

Arcane Ink Productions.