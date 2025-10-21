Fixed an issue where some personal milestones could not be unlocked properly.

Fixed an issue where AI world rankings might be incorrect.

Added the ability to view league information in the World Championship.

Fixed an issue where the attack power of [Fernan]'s borrowed buff did not accumulate.

Fixed an issue where the effect of [Fernan]'s copied [Step C] increasing crit chance in the first round did not take effect.

Fixed an issue where [Fair and Square] could not benefit from the damage caused by [Arc Connection].

Fixed an issue where the equipment [Brain in a Vat] repeatedly stacked attack power after a unit's attack.

Card [One Slash] cost adjusted from 2 to 1.

Fixed an issue where AI-controlled [Fernan] copied card [Step A] and immediately played card [Step B].

Fixed an issue where [Ada] did not apply the status "Weakness Mark" when attacking while actively participating in combat.