 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Fellowship Escape From Duckov HELLDIVERS™ 2 ARC Raiders Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20480889 Edited 21 October 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix

  1. Fixed an issue where some personal milestones could not be unlocked properly.

  2. Fixed an issue where AI world rankings might be incorrect.

  3. Added the ability to view league information in the World Championship.

  4. Fixed an issue where the attack power of [Fernan]'s borrowed buff did not accumulate.

  5. Fixed an issue where the effect of [Fernan]'s copied [Step C] increasing crit chance in the first round did not take effect.

  6. Fixed an issue where [Fair and Square] could not benefit from the damage caused by [Arc Connection].

  7. Fixed an issue where the equipment [Brain in a Vat] repeatedly stacked attack power after a unit's attack.

  8. Card [One Slash] cost adjusted from 2 to 1.

  9. Fixed an issue where AI-controlled [Fernan] copied card [Step A] and immediately played card [Step B].

  10. Fixed an issue where [Ada] did not apply the status "Weakness Mark" when attacking while actively participating in combat.

  11. Fixed the judgment logic for some highlight moments.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1278541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link