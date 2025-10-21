Thank you for your support, suggestions and feedback! We’re very motivated and committed to making the game better with every update.
Changelog 1.3
Improvements and fixes:
- Added a ghost enemy that appears primarily on underground stations and on the surface at night. The ghost cannot be killed; it will chase a target for a short time, slowing your movement, then vanish.
- The Medical Laboratory has been shortened and simplified.
- Some mega‑weapons can now occasionally be found fully assembled — in secret rooms, locked containers and desks.
- Burrows in the Canyon now spawn different monsters in varying numbers.
- Burrows can now also appear on underground stations; monsters will crawl out of them.
- Added sound effects for burrow activation.
- Added 17 new basic Power-ups to diversify and improve builds.
- Secret rooms now always contain an additional power-up (on top of the loot already present).
- Main underground levels contain an extra power-up 50% of the time; mini‑stations — 100% of the time.
- The chance for power-ups to appear in the shop has been tripled.
- Double Espresso, Elusiveness, Cowboy, and Sickly Appearance now have stronger effects.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Electromagnetic Bullet Augment to have no noticeable effect.
- Added over 30 new ambient/background sounds to enhance the atmosphere.
- Fixed missing ambient sounds in the Drill Station, Reactor Complex, Tutorial level and Hub.
- Fixed a bug that could stop ambient sounds from playing.
- Slightly increased reload time and reduced running speed.
- Fixed issues with wall removal at small intersections (parts of walls could sometimes protrude on the minimap).
- Fixed several incorrect room intersections and overlaps.
- Fixed an issue that prevented changing the graphics quality using the gamepad.
- Turkish language translation and a section with acknowledgments have been added.
Changed files in this update