Thank you for your support, suggestions and feedback! We’re very motivated and committed to making the game better with every update.

Changelog 1.3

Improvements and fixes:

- Added a ghost enemy that appears primarily on underground stations and on the surface at night. The ghost cannot be killed; it will chase a target for a short time, slowing your movement, then vanish.

- The Medical Laboratory has been shortened and simplified.

- Some mega‑weapons can now occasionally be found fully assembled — in secret rooms, locked containers and desks.

- Burrows in the Canyon now spawn different monsters in varying numbers.

- Burrows can now also appear on underground stations; monsters will crawl out of them.

- Added sound effects for burrow activation.

- Added 17 new basic Power-ups to diversify and improve builds.

- Secret rooms now always contain an additional power-up (on top of the loot already present).

- Main underground levels contain an extra power-up 50% of the time; mini‑stations — 100% of the time.

- The chance for power-ups to appear in the shop has been tripled.

- Double Espresso, Elusiveness, Cowboy, and Sickly Appearance now have stronger effects.

- Fixed a bug that caused the Electromagnetic Bullet Augment to have no noticeable effect.

- Added over 30 new ambient/background sounds to enhance the atmosphere.

- Fixed missing ambient sounds in the Drill Station, Reactor Complex, Tutorial level and Hub.

- Fixed a bug that could stop ambient sounds from playing.

- Slightly increased reload time and reduced running speed.

- Fixed issues with wall removal at small intersections (parts of walls could sometimes protrude on the minimap).

- Fixed several incorrect room intersections and overlaps.

- Fixed an issue that prevented changing the graphics quality using the gamepad.

- Turkish language translation and a section with acknowledgments have been added.



