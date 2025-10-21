 Skip to content
Major 21 October 2025 Build 20480860 Edited 21 October 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for your support, suggestions and feedback! We’re very motivated and committed to making the game better with every update.

Changelog 1.3

Improvements and fixes:

- Added a ghost enemy that appears primarily on underground stations and on the surface at night. The ghost cannot be killed; it will chase a target for a short time, slowing your movement, then vanish.

- The Medical Laboratory has been shortened and simplified.

- Some mega‑weapons can now occasionally be found fully assembled — in secret rooms, locked containers and desks.

- Burrows in the Canyon now spawn different monsters in varying numbers.

- Burrows can now also appear on underground stations; monsters will crawl out of them.

- Added sound effects for burrow activation.

- Added 17 new basic Power-ups to diversify and improve builds.

- Secret rooms now always contain an additional power-up (on top of the loot already present).

- Main underground levels contain an extra power-up 50% of the time; mini‑stations — 100% of the time.

- The chance for power-ups to appear in the shop has been tripled.

- Double Espresso, Elusiveness, Cowboy, and Sickly Appearance now have stronger effects.

- Fixed a bug that caused the Electromagnetic Bullet Augment to have no noticeable effect.

- Added over 30 new ambient/background sounds to enhance the atmosphere.

- Fixed missing ambient sounds in the Drill Station, Reactor Complex, Tutorial level and Hub.

- Fixed a bug that could stop ambient sounds from playing.

- Slightly increased reload time and reduced running speed.

- Fixed issues with wall removal at small intersections (parts of walls could sometimes protrude on the minimap).

- Fixed several incorrect room intersections and overlaps.

- Fixed an issue that prevented changing the graphics quality using the gamepad.

- Turkish language translation and a section with acknowledgments have been added.


