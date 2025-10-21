 Skip to content
21 October 2025
October 21, 2025
Lights, camera, action! In this update, we've improved the camera system by adding new components and levels that will allow you to increase your video earnings and optimize your production as a content creator.
NEW CONTENT
Improved Camera Component
Three new subcomponents have been added with their respective levels and benefits:
Mount
• Level 1 → Cost: 300 | Video Earnings: +1.50
• Level 2 → Cost: 375 | Video Earnings: +2.00
• Level 3 → Cost: 400 | Video Earnings: +1.15
• Level 4 → Cost: 450 | Video Earnings: +1.35
• Level 5 → Cost: 550 | Video Gain: +2.00
Shell
• Level 1 → Cost: 225 | Video Gain: +0.85
• Level 2 → Cost: 350 | Video Gain: +1.35
• Level 3 → Cost: 465 | Video Gain: +0.95
• Level 4 → Cost: 555 | Video Gain: +2.65
• Level 5 → Cost: 625 | Video Gain: +1.70
Power Cable
• Level 1 → Cost: 50 | Video Gain: +0.50
• Level 2 → Cost: 100 | Video Gain: +0.50
• Level 3 → Cost: 150 | Video Earnings: +1.00
• Level 4 → Cost: 200 | Video Earnings: +0.75
• Level 5 → Cost: 250 | Video Earnings: +1.25
TEAM NOTE
We're continuing to expand the content creation system in Yaarmi Tycoon.
This update lays the groundwork for future improvements to audiovisual equipment.

Thank you for continuing to support the project!

