Imported a new key mesh for Pugs’ locker key.

Fixed a bug where you couldn’t move the camera vertically when entering Camera Mode from Investigation Mode.

Updated the note colours on the Case Board to appear more realistic.

Updated the Container UI to better match the game’s new visual style.

Modified the Container UI to now display item descriptions for the currently selected item.

Fixed a bug where NPC police officers sometimes failed to load correctly into the level.

Fixed a major issue where drag-and-drop releases in minigames were not always being detected.

Fixed a bug where characters wouldn’t deliver their opening dialogue lines at the start of conversations.

Fixed a bug where the interaction UI failed to disappear after marking the body as evidence, breaking input.

Fixed a spelling typo in corpse evidence.

Fixed a typo in Shannon Mapes’ dialogue conversation.

Fixed a major bug where exiting a minigame could return the player to the Case Board without any UI.

Fixed a bug that allowed early exits from minigames using Escape, which also broke game input.

Fixed a bug where Hughes would stop walking on the stairs to wait for Morgan and fail to resume movement.