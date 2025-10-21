🧩 General Fixes & Improvements
Imported a new key mesh for Pugs’ locker key.
Fixed a bug where you couldn’t move the camera vertically when entering Camera Mode from Investigation Mode.
Updated the note colours on the Case Board to appear more realistic.
Updated the Container UI to better match the game’s new visual style.
Modified the Container UI to now display item descriptions for the currently selected item.
Fixed a bug where NPC police officers sometimes failed to load correctly into the level.
Fixed a major issue where drag-and-drop releases in minigames were not always being detected.
Fixed a bug where characters wouldn’t deliver their opening dialogue lines at the start of conversations.
Fixed a bug where the interaction UI failed to disappear after marking the body as evidence, breaking input.
Fixed a spelling typo in corpse evidence.
Fixed a typo in Shannon Mapes’ dialogue conversation.
Fixed a major bug where exiting a minigame could return the player to the Case Board without any UI.
Fixed a bug that allowed early exits from minigames using Escape, which also broke game input.
Fixed a bug where Hughes would stop walking on the stairs to wait for Morgan and fail to resume movement.
Fixed a bug where the interaction prompt popup did not appear for the substance under the corpse’s nails.
🧠 Case Board Updates
POI (Person of Interest) statement forms now only appear on the Case Board after interacting with that person.
POI statement icons now display the character’s photo for easier identification.
Changed pin string colour from grey to dark red for improved visibility.
The first few Case Board items now spawn near the centre instead of the top-left corner.
Added a Case Board population icon for visual feedback when new information is added.
Added the ability to collapse and hide the sidebar containing folders in the Case Board.
Evidence that requires analysis now shows its name in orange, allowing you to identify it at a glance.
You can no longer open the Case Board while in Investigation Mode.
Created a system allowing specific evidence to be repositioned in Investigation Mode for easier viewing.
🧬 Evidence & Investigation Mode
Made it so the tip of Pugs’ locker key is visible in Alex’s corpse when not in Investigation Mode.
Once a clue is marked as evidence, it can no longer be interacted with.
Photos are now only taken for evidence, not for general object collection.
Increased the VFX intensity on the fingernail substance evidence for greater visibility.
Fixed a bug where entering Camera Mode from Investigation Mode prevented camera zooming.
Fixed a bug where you could enter Investigation Mode while in Camera Mode.
Implemented music and ambient sound while in Investigation Mode.
You can now use the flashlight while in Camera Mode.
Created a new system that tracks whether a minigame has been played, ensuring each can only be played once.
Now, if you gain information about Alex Gould during Shannon Mapes’ conversation, his POI form will appear on the Case Board.
🔈 Audio & Visual Updates
Increased the volume of Shannon Mapes’ voice-over.
Improved lighting and UI colour consistency throughout various systems.
🗝️ Summary
This update brings major quality-of-life improvements to the Case Board, enhances investigation flow, and tightens up several key systems across UI, dialogue, and evidence handling.
Changed files in this update