POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Fellowship Escape From Duckov HELLDIVERS™ 2 ARC Raiders Playtest
21 October 2025 Build 20480740 Edited 21 October 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🧩 General Fixes & Improvements

  • Imported a new key mesh for Pugs’ locker key.

  • Fixed a bug where you couldn’t move the camera vertically when entering Camera Mode from Investigation Mode.

  • Updated the note colours on the Case Board to appear more realistic.

  • Updated the Container UI to better match the game’s new visual style.

  • Modified the Container UI to now display item descriptions for the currently selected item.

  • Fixed a bug where NPC police officers sometimes failed to load correctly into the level.

  • Fixed a major issue where drag-and-drop releases in minigames were not always being detected.

  • Fixed a bug where characters wouldn’t deliver their opening dialogue lines at the start of conversations.

  • Fixed a bug where the interaction UI failed to disappear after marking the body as evidence, breaking input.

  • Fixed a spelling typo in corpse evidence.

  • Fixed a typo in Shannon Mapes’ dialogue conversation.

  • Fixed a major bug where exiting a minigame could return the player to the Case Board without any UI.

  • Fixed a bug that allowed early exits from minigames using Escape, which also broke game input.

  • Fixed a bug where Hughes would stop walking on the stairs to wait for Morgan and fail to resume movement.

  • Fixed a bug where the interaction prompt popup did not appear for the substance under the corpse’s nails.

🧠 Case Board Updates

  • POI (Person of Interest) statement forms now only appear on the Case Board after interacting with that person.

  • POI statement icons now display the character’s photo for easier identification.

  • Changed pin string colour from grey to dark red for improved visibility.

  • The first few Case Board items now spawn near the centre instead of the top-left corner.

  • Added a Case Board population icon for visual feedback when new information is added.

  • Added the ability to collapse and hide the sidebar containing folders in the Case Board.

  • Evidence that requires analysis now shows its name in orange, allowing you to identify it at a glance.

  • You can no longer open the Case Board while in Investigation Mode.

  • Created a system allowing specific evidence to be repositioned in Investigation Mode for easier viewing.

🧬 Evidence & Investigation Mode

  • Made it so the tip of Pugs’ locker key is visible in Alex’s corpse when not in Investigation Mode.

  • Once a clue is marked as evidence, it can no longer be interacted with.

  • Photos are now only taken for evidence, not for general object collection.

  • Increased the VFX intensity on the fingernail substance evidence for greater visibility.

  • Fixed a bug where entering Camera Mode from Investigation Mode prevented camera zooming.

  • Fixed a bug where you could enter Investigation Mode while in Camera Mode.

  • Implemented music and ambient sound while in Investigation Mode.

  • You can now use the flashlight while in Camera Mode.

  • Created a new system that tracks whether a minigame has been played, ensuring each can only be played once.

  • Now, if you gain information about Alex Gould during Shannon Mapes’ conversation, his POI form will appear on the Case Board.

🔈 Audio & Visual Updates

  • Increased the volume of Shannon Mapes’ voice-over.

  • Improved lighting and UI colour consistency throughout various systems.

🗝️ Summary

This update brings major quality-of-life improvements to the Case Board, enhances investigation flow, and tightens up several key systems across UI, dialogue, and evidence handling.

