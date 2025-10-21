 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20480737 Edited 21 October 2025 – 13:39:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a pause button option to the controller settings, enabling you to pause the game.

  • Fixed an issue with the text information displayed in the high scores.

  • Changed so that when the remaining numbers for red, green, and blue reach zero, an effect appears and the number images darken.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3888241
