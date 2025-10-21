Added a pause button option to the controller settings, enabling you to pause the game.
Fixed an issue with the text information displayed in the high scores.
Changed so that when the remaining numbers for red, green, and blue reach zero, an effect appears and the number images darken.
Dr.KYANTA - Patch 1.01
Update notes via Steam Community
