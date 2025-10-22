 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20480651 Edited 22 October 2025 – 06:19:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This Governor of Poker 3 update brings:
- Japanese support
- New skins for the slot machine and Foxy!
- Improved UI icons
- Quest events!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Governor of poker 3 Windows 64 Bit Depot 436151
  • Loading history…
macOS Governor of poker 3 Mac Depot 436152
  • Loading history…
