22 October 2025 Build 20480642 Edited 22 October 2025 – 08:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Maintenance completed, servers are back online ⚒

The following changes have been made during maintenance work:

📌 The names of the Shadow weapon avatars for the Gunner have been corrected.

Enjoy your game, heroes!

Changed files in this update

Windows Karos Content Depot 337411
