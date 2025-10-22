Maintenance completed
Update notes via Steam Community
Maintenance completed, servers are back online ⚒
The following changes have been made during maintenance work:
📌 The names of the Shadow weapon avatars for the Gunner have been corrected.
Enjoy your game, heroes!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2720701
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update