This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all!



The release of Thrones of Blood is slowly approaching and as with every release it’s accompanied by a Free Update. Starting now the Gargoyle Update is in Open Beta on Steam. Owners of the game on Steam can access the Gargoyle Update by opting into the gargoyle_beta branch (see instructions below).



The Gargoyle Update features the long-requested Dark Culture Rework, introducing the Ruling Cults. There’s also a variety of new Item Forge Infusions and an extensive update to the Onboarding Experience. With our Open Beta’s we set out for two things:

A big benefit of our Open Betas is the incredible amount of Stability feedback we receive. What you’re receiving today is the version of the game we’ve just submitted for Certification. While this Open Beta is running we’re simultaneously developing our Day 0 Patch. Things might be a bit more hotcode but this allows us to implement the most pressing fixes into our Release Build.

We also want to give the Modding Community a headstart in updating their content to match the new update. We’ve done some testing to verify initial compatibility but there’s a vast variety of mods and mod combinations out there.



After updating to the Gargoyle Beta your in-game version will read 1.013.000.113600.

Leaving Feedback

The most effective way to provide us with feedback is by making a Discussion Thread in the Open Beta Discussions . There’s a couple different types of Feedback that we can process during this Beta period.

Stability Crashes reported with the Crash Tool will automatically show up in our back end, so when you experience a crash please make sure to Upload those. If you have a Blocker i.e. a Crash or Hang that will not allow you to continue your game, please make a report and include your Crash Report Name - given after upload - so we can tackle it. Any general Bugs reported are welcome but not the main focus of this period, we’ll try to address those in a timely manner depending on our available resources.

Modding If you experience issues and suspect that it might be related to one of the mods you have installed, then please verify which mod it may be by disabling your mods. If you’ve determined which Mod is causing your issue try to contact the Mod Developer first. If you experience crashes with your mods, then please make a thread as stated above. While outdated mods can cause issues, we do try to ensure that they do not crash.

Balance We’re open to make Balance changes that focus on any extreme imbalances in new or updated systems needed to be tackled asap. These changes need to be known and implemented before Tuesday the 28th. Balance changes that are more general or require us to change text are not feasible during the Beta Period. This feedback is welcome but will be addressed during our regular development period as resources allow.





The final Update of this Beta will be when we submit the D0P for Certification. After that the branch will remain active until the release of Thrones of Blood & the Gargoyle Update on November 4th.

Thrones of Blood release

When the time of release hits the Beta branch will be updated to include the Thrones of Blood Content, this ensures a smooth transition for users switching back to the Default branch. A few hours after release the Gargoyle Beta Branch will be disabled and removed, any remaining users will be automatically moved back to Default when this occurs but it’s advised to switch back yourself shortly after the release.

Getting into the Beta - What you need to know

If you want to take part in the beta there are a few important things you need to know!

This Beta is only available on Steam , owners on Console, Epic or Gog will receive the full Gargoyle Update alongside the Thrones of Blood Content Pack on November 11th.

If a save has been made in Open Beta, there’s no going back! You will not be able to open that save in the game outside of the beta until the beta ends on November 11th!

Spent Pantheon Points & Unlocked Content do not transfer between branches. If you unlock the new Pantheon Content included with the Gargoyle Update during the Beta and decide to switch back your spent points will be lost. The Pantheon Content will need to be reacquired when returning to the beta branch or upon release.

Only use this in multiplayer if all participants agree. Make sure you do not use the beta in multiplayer without checking with the other players first, once a multiplayer game session has been updated to use the open beta, you cannot go back to previous versions!

With all of that said, to access the beta you will need to do the following:

To switch to a custom branch in the Steam client, right-click on the game from the library page and select "Properties".

Among the available tabs will be the "BETAS" tab.

The Gargoyle Beta should be listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into:" A restart of your Steam Client may be needed if the Branch isn’t visible.

Complete Gargoyle Update Notes

Read the patch notes