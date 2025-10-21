 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20480513 Edited 21 October 2025 – 13:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Upgrade Icons for Lifeforce
- Upgrade Icons for Item Collect Range
- Lightning Damage and Cooldown upgrades available
- Lifeforce Regeneration upgrades available

Thanks for playing! More updates on the way very soon like more shared upgrades, more specialized upgrades for each character, more enemies, and more bosses.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3781741
  • Loading history…
