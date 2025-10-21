 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20480308
上一个版本有丢失存档的BUG，一直在挂机的玩家，退出后不要再进入之前的版本，一定要更新后再进入游戏，这样不会丢失存档。

The previous version had a BUG where save files were lost. Players who have been idled should not re-enter the previous version after exiting. They must update before re-entering the game to avoid losing save files.

