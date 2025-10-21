上一个版本有丢失存档的BUG，一直在挂机的玩家，退出后不要再进入之前的版本，一定要更新后再进入游戏，这样不会丢失存档。
The previous version had a BUG where save files were lost. Players who have been idled should not re-enter the previous version after exiting. They must update before re-entering the game to avoid losing save files.
重要，修复了存档丢失的BUG！Important, fixed the BUG of lost archives!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3944281
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update