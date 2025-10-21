 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20480266 Edited 21 October 2025 – 12:26:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Fixed the light range of the radio tower.

- Fixed synchronization issues of the radio tower between players.

- Changed the appearance of the training dummy.

- General performance optimization.

Thank you for your support!

