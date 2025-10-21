- Completely redesigned combo mechanics.
- Now fully integrated into core gameplay, emphasizing the two-pawn harmony at the heart of the trials.
- Visual and audio feedback improved to make combos clearer and more rewarding.
Level 1 Flow
- Adjusted pacing for a smoother introduction.
- Objectives and guidance reworked to make the flow clearer for first-time players.
Level 2 Flow & Side Objectives
- Refined structure and progression for better challenge balance.
- Updated side objectives to align with the new combo system and provide more meaningful choices.
Changed files in this update