21 October 2025 Build 20480258 Edited 21 October 2025 – 13:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Combo System Rework

  • Completely redesigned combo mechanics.
  • Now fully integrated into core gameplay, emphasizing the two-pawn harmony at the heart of the trials.
  • Visual and audio feedback improved to make combos clearer and more rewarding.



Level 1 Flow

  • Adjusted pacing for a smoother introduction.
  • Objectives and guidance reworked to make the flow clearer for first-time players.


Level 2 Flow & Side Objectives

  • Refined structure and progression for better challenge balance.
  • Updated side objectives to align with the new combo system and provide more meaningful choices.

