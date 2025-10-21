 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20480212 Edited 21 October 2025 – 13:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added a tail to the pod to make it easier to track
- Increase ball speed (12.5%)
- Smoother tilt controls when using controllers
- Fixed jumps in tilt when in 2 player mode and both players tilt
- Fixed glitch sound effects to make them less harsh

