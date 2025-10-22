 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20480211
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all,

Here's yet another week of fixes for the experimental branch (0.2).

Fixes

  • When placing a part, selecting a new part for placement will now replace the current placement.
  • Cannons now automatically assign sights if they don't have one.
  • Fixed gunner sight requirements not updating if their assigned sight is removed.
  • Fixed part blueprint selection not blocking editor inputs, causing hotkeys to trigger while using the search bar.
  • Fixed addon plate structures not mirroring across the correct centreline while placing them on other parts.
  • Fixed mirrored addon plate structures breaking visually when their vertex count exceeded 2^16. They'll still break above 2^32.
  • Added subtle fade-out for turret motor audio when approaching the target rotation, so it's less stop-start.
  • Fixed audio effects playing while paused.
  • Reduced popping noises from the engine.
  • Fixed certain vehicle sound effects not playing if the vehicle was off-screen.
  • Fixed the Defence scenario being latewar but still using midwar technology.
  • Optimized GPU usage on the Defence map.
  • Fixed incorrect attacker/defender results and spawn positions in custom battles.
  • Fixed cannons sometimes not loading from the fastest available rack.
  • AI formation orders no longer get overridden by scenario move orders.
  • Fixed game instability caused by destroying a mirrored part with symmetry disabled.
  • Fixed duplicate and drags on mirrored parts causing the drag to be centred around the mirrored part, instead of the selected part. Resulted in inverted drag directions.
  • Removed distance limits on various engine audio effects. Instead, they're prioritized based on their distance.
  • General stability improvements.


I'm going to do one more week of fixes before I consider 0.2 stable and move it to the default branch.
0.1261 and 0.127 will move to their own dedicated branches.

We'll start seeing some more content after that!

- Hamish

Changed depots in 0.2-alpha branch

View more data in app history for build 20480211
Windows 64-bitEnglish Sprocket Content Depot 1674171
