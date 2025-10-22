Fixes

When placing a part, selecting a new part for placement will now replace the current placement.



Cannons now automatically assign sights if they don't have one.



Fixed gunner sight requirements not updating if their assigned sight is removed.



Fixed part blueprint selection not blocking editor inputs, causing hotkeys to trigger while using the search bar.



Fixed addon plate structures not mirroring across the correct centreline while placing them on other parts.



Fixed mirrored addon plate structures breaking visually when their vertex count exceeded 2^16. They'll still break above 2^32.



Added subtle fade-out for turret motor audio when approaching the target rotation, so it's less stop-start.



Fixed audio effects playing while paused.



Reduced popping noises from the engine.



Fixed certain vehicle sound effects not playing if the vehicle was off-screen.



Fixed the Defence scenario being latewar but still using midwar technology.



Optimized GPU usage on the Defence map.



Fixed incorrect attacker/defender results and spawn positions in custom battles.



Fixed cannons sometimes not loading from the fastest available rack.



AI formation orders no longer get overridden by scenario move orders.



Fixed game instability caused by destroying a mirrored part with symmetry disabled.



Fixed duplicate and drags on mirrored parts causing the drag to be centred around the mirrored part, instead of the selected part. Resulted in inverted drag directions.



Removed distance limits on various engine audio effects. Instead, they're prioritized based on their distance.



General stability improvements.



Hi all,Here's yet another week of fixes for the experimental branch (0.2).I'm going to do one more week of fixes before I consider 0.2 stable and move it to the default branch.0.1261 and 0.127 will move to their own dedicated branches.We'll start seeing some more content after that!- Hamish