Here's yet another week of fixes for the experimental branch (0.2).
Fixes
- When placing a part, selecting a new part for placement will now replace the current placement.
- Cannons now automatically assign sights if they don't have one.
- Fixed gunner sight requirements not updating if their assigned sight is removed.
- Fixed part blueprint selection not blocking editor inputs, causing hotkeys to trigger while using the search bar.
- Fixed addon plate structures not mirroring across the correct centreline while placing them on other parts.
- Fixed mirrored addon plate structures breaking visually when their vertex count exceeded 2^16. They'll still break above 2^32.
- Added subtle fade-out for turret motor audio when approaching the target rotation, so it's less stop-start.
- Fixed audio effects playing while paused.
- Reduced popping noises from the engine.
- Fixed certain vehicle sound effects not playing if the vehicle was off-screen.
- Fixed the Defence scenario being latewar but still using midwar technology.
- Optimized GPU usage on the Defence map.
- Fixed incorrect attacker/defender results and spawn positions in custom battles.
- Fixed cannons sometimes not loading from the fastest available rack.
- AI formation orders no longer get overridden by scenario move orders.
- Fixed game instability caused by destroying a mirrored part with symmetry disabled.
- Fixed duplicate and drags on mirrored parts causing the drag to be centred around the mirrored part, instead of the selected part. Resulted in inverted drag directions.
- Removed distance limits on various engine audio effects. Instead, they're prioritized based on their distance.
- General stability improvements.
I'm going to do one more week of fixes before I consider 0.2 stable and move it to the default branch.
0.1261 and 0.127 will move to their own dedicated branches.
We'll start seeing some more content after that!
- Hamish
