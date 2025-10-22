Hey everyone! New patch is out which should adress pain points reported by you. We reduced the effectiveness of clone hints and added a toggle.

As for why we skipped several versions, we did have a few internal ones and things got complicated so we've opted in to update to 0.9.180 directly.

Changelog:

Added toggle in the options to disable the clone hint system

Updated zoom tutorial and added a prompt

Fixed using disguise tool doesn't work against the Turret

For multiplayer only, officers will drop the chase 30% faster

Now your story alignment is shown when you raise your mirror after chapter 1 (Red vs Blue)

Readjusted MP officer count numbers. Now less police should spawn in default (15% -> 10%)

Doubled the clone hint appear times. Now it waits for 3 minutes for first hint and for subsequent hints, it waits for 1.5 minutes (was 1.5 minutes and 1 minute)

Now when player throws the dynamite, fuse duration has a max and min. Thrown dynamite fuse duration now is limited to 1 second to 3 seconds.

Dynamite achievement changed. Now you can get the achievement when you die to your dynamite in any way

Also updated dynamite hurt calculation

Updated dynamite description and title text

Added steam stats for killing clones

Added a system to sync all achievements with steam. Now if a challenge is unlocked in game but not on steam, it’ll be unlocked on steam as well

Added a new toggle in the options

Increased number of starting sections in chapter 3

Converted all chapters number of section increase curves into linear (was exponential)

Added ability for target and other clone smoke bombs to drop the officers chase. Now officers won't them for a short while after smoke bomb is deployed

Increased clone location hint disable threshold to 30m (was 20m)

Disabled clone location icon on clone hint

Removed illegality from MP pull tool. Now offices won't care if players are using the tentacle pull tool

Reduced crane audio volume (start, stop, loop)

Fixed logo sounds playing at 10,000x volume

Reduced BHVR logo volume

Fixed slow area triggering multiple slowdowns

-wolderado