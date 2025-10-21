Thank you all for continuing this adventure with me in Pompeii: The Legacy!
Patch Notes – v0.503.0
Added around twenty new random events to Sandbox Mode, they’ll appear every few months in-game.
Loading times improved by 20% thanks to optimizations to buildings and hedges.
Rapid clicking on the +/- trade quantity buttons in the City Panel no longer opens the Stock Panel.
Exiting the game is now much faster.
Additional polishing for the French translation, along with minor fixes for several other languages.
Coming October 27th:
A major update featuring new buildings, improved campaign and event systems, extensive polishing, and much more!
Changed files in this update