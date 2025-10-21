 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20480109
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you all for continuing this adventure with me in Pompeii: The Legacy!

Patch Notes – v0.503.0

  • Added around twenty new random events to Sandbox Mode, they’ll appear every few months in-game.

  • Loading times improved by 20% thanks to optimizations to buildings and hedges.

  • Rapid clicking on the +/- trade quantity buttons in the City Panel no longer opens the Stock Panel.

  • Exiting the game is now much faster.

  • Additional polishing for the French translation, along with minor fixes for several other languages.

Coming October 27th:
A major update featuring new buildings, improved campaign and event systems, extensive polishing, and much more!

