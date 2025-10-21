Update 10 (10/21/2025) – Ver 0.1.3
New
• Added a cutscene when launching a "new game".
• The ability to add new container attachment points on asphalt for $5 by pressing the "L" key.
Gameplay
• The design of the train's wheelsets has been changed.
• Small changes in the environment.
• Fixed an error that occurred when exiting the game when the truck was leaving, after restarting the game, the truck returned to the place and did not leave.
• When operating the loader, the boom is also raised/lowered using the LSift/LCtrl keys.
Interface
• Fixed the "clear track" indication for the train.
• The design of the boot menu has been changed.
Localization
• Fixed the translation in the Russian localization.
• Fixed the translation in the Spanish localization.
Sounds
• The sound of the loader engine has been changed.
• Updated sounds for all trains.
Optimization and bugfixes
• Minor bugs have been fixed.
• Improved stability.
• Prepare for a big content update.
Thank you for your support and participation in the development of the game!
Tikam
Update 10 – “Fresh Start” (v0.1.3)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update