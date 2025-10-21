Update 10 (10/21/2025) – Ver 0.1.3



New

• Added a cutscene when launching a "new game".

• The ability to add new container attachment points on asphalt for $5 by pressing the "L" key.



Gameplay

• The design of the train's wheelsets has been changed.

• Small changes in the environment.

• Fixed an error that occurred when exiting the game when the truck was leaving, after restarting the game, the truck returned to the place and did not leave.

• When operating the loader, the boom is also raised/lowered using the LSift/LCtrl keys.



Interface

• Fixed the "clear track" indication for the train.

• The design of the boot menu has been changed.

Localization

• Fixed the translation in the Russian localization.

• Fixed the translation in the Spanish localization.



Sounds

• The sound of the loader engine has been changed.

• Updated sounds for all trains.



Optimization and bugfixes

• Minor bugs have been fixed.

• Improved stability.

• Prepare for a big content update.



Thank you for your support and participation in the development of the game!



Tikam