21 October 2025 Build 20480019 Edited 21 October 2025 – 16:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 10 (10/21/2025) – Ver 0.1.3

New
• Added a cutscene when launching a "new game".
• The ability to add new container attachment points on asphalt for $5 by pressing the "L" key.

Gameplay
• The design of the train's wheelsets has been changed.
• Small changes in the environment.
• Fixed an error that occurred when exiting the game when the truck was leaving, after restarting the game, the truck returned to the place and did not leave.
• When operating the loader, the boom is also raised/lowered using the LSift/LCtrl keys.

Interface
• Fixed the "clear track" indication for the train.
• The design of the boot menu has been changed.
Localization
• Fixed the translation in the Russian localization.
• Fixed the translation in the Spanish localization.

Sounds
• The sound of the loader engine has been changed.
• Updated sounds for all trains.

Optimization and bugfixes
• Minor bugs have been fixed.
• Improved stability.
• Prepare for a big content update.

Thank you for your support and participation in the development of the game!

Tikam

Changed files in this update

