This update includes the following changes:
- 23 new Achievements have been added to the game.
All of them are related to finding anomalies and key items, so there's nothing overly complicated about obtaining them. Ideally, all can be unlocked during a playthrough. You might need to play through the game 2-3 times (if you don't resort to tricks like intentionally resetting the door counter).
- The logic for checking and unlocking Achievements in Steam has been changed.
Previously, the SHARP VISION achievement was checked and awarded in the main menu, for example, after exiting to the main menu. Now, this and all other new Achievements should be applied immediately during gameplay.
- Several minor bugs have been fixed.
Best Regards,
Ells&Pills
