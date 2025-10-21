 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20479885 Edited 21 October 2025 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Buff
• The first upgrade on the left branch of the Explosion card now also grants +20% Direct Damage

Nerf
• The Ice Fire Spirits equipment now removes 0.001% of enemy health (was 0.005%)

Fix
• Fixed a bug that instantly eliminated Stella when starting the first run on Madness difficulty
• Fixed Ice Fire Spirits not deactivating properly after their target was eliminated
• Fixed weapon stat checks for the last level of each weapon class
• The Plenty equipment confirm button now correctly appears as unavailable when a locked upgrade is selected

Player Balancing
• Added the ability to remove individual equipment items
• Portable Cannon (Desert Eagle) is now unlocked in the Demo

Others
• Added an outline to the player and their weapons
• Elites are now always rendered above other enemies
• Explosions now have a small random aesthetic offset to make them more visually distinct
• Changed the color of final branch upgrades from red to yellow for better visibility

