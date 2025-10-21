Buff

• The first upgrade on the left branch of the Explosion card now also grants +20% Direct Damage



Nerf

• The Ice Fire Spirits equipment now removes 0.001% of enemy health (was 0.005%)



Fix

• Fixed a bug that instantly eliminated Stella when starting the first run on Madness difficulty

• Fixed Ice Fire Spirits not deactivating properly after their target was eliminated

• Fixed weapon stat checks for the last level of each weapon class

• The Plenty equipment confirm button now correctly appears as unavailable when a locked upgrade is selected



Player Balancing

• Added the ability to remove individual equipment items

• Portable Cannon (Desert Eagle) is now unlocked in the Demo



Others

• Added an outline to the player and their weapons

• Elites are now always rendered above other enemies

• Explosions now have a small random aesthetic offset to make them more visually distinct

• Changed the color of final branch upgrades from red to yellow for better visibility