Buff
• The first upgrade on the left branch of the Explosion card now also grants +20% Direct Damage
Nerf
• The Ice Fire Spirits equipment now removes 0.001% of enemy health (was 0.005%)
Fix
• Fixed a bug that instantly eliminated Stella when starting the first run on Madness difficulty
• Fixed Ice Fire Spirits not deactivating properly after their target was eliminated
• Fixed weapon stat checks for the last level of each weapon class
• The Plenty equipment confirm button now correctly appears as unavailable when a locked upgrade is selected
Player Balancing
• Added the ability to remove individual equipment items
• Portable Cannon (Desert Eagle) is now unlocked in the Demo
Others
• Added an outline to the player and their weapons
• Elites are now always rendered above other enemies
• Explosions now have a small random aesthetic offset to make them more visually distinct
• Changed the color of final branch upgrades from red to yellow for better visibility
Patch Notes (build: 2110251343)
