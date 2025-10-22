Halloween Update! 👻
The nights have grown long, and a strange, crimson mist now hangs over the lands of Medieval Dynasty...
Elder villagers always warned that it's better to stay home after dark, but this time, you might miss something truly amazing! 😉 We're thrilled to bring you a special Halloween Update that transforms the world of Medieval Dynasty!
The villagers have embraced the spooky spirit, ready to celebrate the gloomy season together. For a limited time, both the Valley and the Oxbow will be transformed into an unsettling spectacle you won't want to miss. Wander across the lands to find eerie decorations both on homes and deep within the forests 🌲✨
That's not all we've prepared for you! A legend among players, Honker, is back. While admiring the decorations, have a closer look and find your mask. It's your only chance this year to claim this unique item.
Remember, this is a limited-time event, so play Medieval Dynasty and discover everything we've prepared for you – but only if you dare!
Kind regards
Render Cube and Toplitz teams
