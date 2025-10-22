Halloween Update! 👻

The nights have grown long, and a strange, crimson mist now hangs over the lands of Medieval Dynasty...Elder villagers always warned that it's better to stay home after dark, but this time, you might miss something truly amazing! 😉 We're thrilled to bring you athat transforms the world of Medieval Dynasty!The villagers have embraced the spooky spirit, ready to celebrate the gloomy season together. For a limited time,Wander across the lands to find eerie decorations both on homes and deep within the forests 🌲✨That's not all we've prepared for you! A legend among players,. While admiring the decorations, have a closer look and find your mask. It's your only chance this year to claim this unique item.Remember, this is a limited-time event, so play Medieval Dynasty and discover everything we've prepared for you – but only if you dare!Kind regardsRender Cube and Toplitz teams