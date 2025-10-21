Hey everyone! I hope you're enjoying your alone time in the game. Here's a quick update with some minor bug fixes and improvements:

New Achievement : Added one for the Void ending to make it clearer and more rewarding.

Bug Fix : Resolved the freezing issue that occurred after the monster catches the player.

Behavior Monitor Update : Tweaked the algorithm to include a simpler path for unlocking several events that weren't triggering at all before (it looks like the original method isn't easy to figure it out). The original unlock method is still available, but it now has fewer dependencies tied to it.

Visual Tweaks : Made some small adjustments to local decorations and effects for a smoother experience (and to give you a simple clue).

Collection Tab Basics : Introduced the bare-bones version of the Collection tab in the UI. It now displays the full scope of your collection and stores the data, though you can't replay collected recordings just yet (coming soon!).

New Game Logic Change : Updated the new game startup process—don't worry, it no longer remembers your last 4 events from the previous run.

Other: Small changes in the game logic to give you bette experience

What's on the urgent TODO list now?

Collection Tab (at least to make it actually work as intended)

Input Options (Key Mapping and inverted axis control)

Event Extension (There are 3 particular events which require extension by desing, the game is fine without those, but with them reaching the secret ending shold be easier)

Basic Events Expansion (The main goal is to take into account not only of the current player's behavior but also to tie it to the history of events, which for some instances is implemented and for other ones is not, due to the lack of basic events)

What is not urgent now but will be worked on later?

The Kyle Redemtion Arc (It is a planned 3rd ending, you can progress the story of Kyle a little bit right now, but it is far from finish)

UI graphic design (If it works, it works for now)

Advancing the behavior monitor algorithm to recognize more complex behavior (It looks like the more complex behavior wouldn't happen at all)

Subtitles (Something which should be added from day 0 but it is not there yet and I do not plan to add it in the next month, but it will be there, someday...)

Creating more channels for communication like Discrod (I don't have time for this, sorry)

Thanks for playing, and let me know if you run into any issues!