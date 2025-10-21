RV There Yet? Oh yes we are! We’ve launched the game!

We’re happy to invite all chain smoking RV enthusiasts to Mabutts Valley!

Some notes about the launch version:

RV There Yet? started out as a game jam this summer and turned into a full game in a short time. We debated doing an Early Access launch but ended up not to because we think the game is already really fun and could be considered done - short of a couple small things we’re definitely adding in the coming weeks.

However, we didn’t expect there to be this much hype around the game. Now that we’re launching with 300k+ wishlists for just being public for a little more than a week, it’s very clear that others are very excited too.

With that being said there are some things clearly missing that we want to add the following weeks like:

Keybindings

Full Controller Support

Steam Deck Verified

In-game localization

Auto-activation VOIP Mode

Achievements

Even with this stuff missing we thought it’s better to just get it out for you to play. We hope you enjoy the game as much as we do!



And potentially, maybe, who knows?... more content might be added as well.... stay tuned!