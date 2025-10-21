Greetings from Blackreef!

Today, we listened to your valuable feedback and added a few small but meaningful features that should make your play experience more comfortable. We’re also continuing to fix bugs and improve stability.

New Features

A small digital clock has been added to the bottom right corner of the screen for those who want to keep track of time during the day. You can still check the analog clock on the shop wall if you prefer a more classic look.

At the end of each day, the game now displays not only the day number but also the current month.

Balance and Visual Adjustments

The number of eyes appearing around the bar area when sanity increases has been reduced to make the atmosphere easier on the eyes.

Fixed an issue where multiple captains could appear overlapping each other.

Fixed a problem where the Level 2 radio license could appear when pressing Q even if it wasn’t unlocked.

Adjusted the Level 2 radio license, it is now easier to play and easier to solve.

Technical Fixes

Addressed a rare issue where clicking “New Game” would cause no response on some systems.

Updated input handling to prevent cases where controls could become locked after breaking oysters or closing the Journal Panel. Further investigation is ongoing.

New Characters

Added two new characters: one captain and one market customer.

Future Updates

These are the things that we want to discuss inside our team and focus on.

Being able to adjust graphic settings

Weather Sound Settings in Settings Panel

The Captain door in the 3 Star ships (we know this issue but we will adress this in future updates)

Note

Recently, we noticed some misconceptions about our character artwork being AI-generated.

All of our characters are hand-drawn by our art team.

During the demo phase, we briefly used AI-assisted sketches due to the limited development time, but in Early Access, every illustration is a handmade.



We’re also sharing a small GIF showing the drawing stages as proof of the process.

Thank you for your continued support and enjoy the game!

Two Nomads Studio