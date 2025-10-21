 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20479780 Edited 21 October 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

"Han Chen" (version number 0.61f1), October 21st

1.Some illustrations from the new tasks "Cao Bing's Massacre of the City" and "Buying a Donkey for Transportation" have been added.

2. Fixed the issue where the dialogue with Yu Yuan in the quest "Heart's Desire" was stuck.

3. Fix the issue of Cao Cao's troops still remaining in Lanshan Village after the summer of 194.

4. Fixed the issue where the value of perfect quality for some foods was even lower than that of superior quality.

Changed files in this update

