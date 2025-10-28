GENERAL
- Updated Unity version.
- Tiger plushie puzzle's map exclamation marker will now remain until player collects the reward item; some people were confused with this puzzle and didn't realize they have to revisit the location to collect the reward.
BALANCE CHANGES
- Enemy self-heal tied to an attack ("life-steal") will NOT trigger if the whole incoming damage was blocked, or the attack was dodged. This is done to make some fights feel more fair and to provide players with more solutions and reasons to use shields to block incoming damage.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug where there was a small chance (~0.00005%) of a "lucky" event triggering during the tutorial fight, breaking the flow of the tutorial.
- Added a global fix to (hopefully) remove or at least greatly reduce chances of animation game soft-locking when spam-clicking during an action.
- Added a global fix to a bug where while trying to use an item on an object, another action triggering in the meantime (like elevator door auto-closing) would lead to game soft-locking.
- Fixed an issue with several audio sources not respecting the game volume setting. (There might be more that I missed)
- Fixed several locations where player could manage to move outside of bounds, soft-locking the game.
- Fixed few instances of items not being accepted as a valid solutions (for example: metal pipe to open cell's doors)
- Added a fixed spawn of a Wrench in Somnolent Wells City to prevent a chance of player not having any item to deal with one of the puzzles in that level.
- Various text fixes and changes
Changed files in this update