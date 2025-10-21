 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20479587 Edited 21 October 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix.

  • Fixed menus doing visual duplicates when sotring by name or value on genetic designs.,

  • Fixed wrong mutation spawners on Tartarus.,

  • Cleaned up some set dressing.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
