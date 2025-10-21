The latest Bank Simulator update is here, bringing power and polish to your banking empire.





🚙 New Armored Bank Car



Take control of the all-new armored vehicle designed for ATM transfers and city-wide distribution. Manage routes, deploy ATMs, and prepare for future money transport missions.





🏆 New Achievement



Unlock the exclusive “Armored Authority” achievement when you purchase the new bank car. Prove you’re a true financial powerhouse in the city.





⚙️ Performance Optimization



Experience a smoother game than ever before. We’ve reworked major systems to eliminate lags, glitches, and stutters, ensuring seamless gameplay across all configurations.

Your feedback shaped this update.

Jump in, test the new armored operations, and tell us what you think, your input drives future updates.









💬 Love the update?

🌟📝 Your reviews make a big difference!

🙏 If you’re enjoying the game, please leave a positive review on Steam, it helps us grow and brings more awesome updates to you faster. 💖🚀

💡 Found bugs or have ideas?

Join our Discord and share your thoughts:

👉 https://discord.gg/wZ3ACd4h4A



Thank you for playing and supporting us!

Strong Bow Games Studio