21 October 2025 Build 20479500 Edited 21 October 2025 – 11:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New: 2 new hand Gear for scissor gladiator type
  • Fix: Skills for your gladiators were wrongly displayed (assignment worked, but did not display correctly)


Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1564901
