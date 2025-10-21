- New: 2 new hand Gear for scissor gladiator type
- Fix: Skills for your gladiators were wrongly displayed (assignment worked, but did not display correctly)
Update 1.1.7 - Gladiator skills fix, Hand gear for Scissor Gladiator
Update notes via Steam Community
