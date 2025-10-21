Greetings, pilots!
This update improves drone control, enhances the attack result view, and fixes infantry spawn and behavior issues!
✈️ Updated Simple Control Mode
The Simple Control mode is now more immersive!
The drone now tilts naturally in the direction of movement, just as it does in realistic mode.
🎥 Attack Result Visualization
The observer camera that shows the result of your attack has been improved!
Now the footage looks more atmospheric and closer to real recon drone videos.
🪖 Infantry Fixes
Fixed issues with infantry spawning and behavior.
🎃 Halloween-Themed Update
New festive details have appeared in the game 👀
🎮 Gamepad Interface Fixes
Fixed issues where the gamepad didn’t work properly on some UI screens.
Thank you for your support!
You are the ones helping make Remote Reaper: FPV Drone even better!
