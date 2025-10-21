Greetings, pilots!

This update improves drone control, enhances the attack result view, and fixes infantry spawn and behavior issues!

✈️ Updated Simple Control Mode

The Simple Control mode is now more immersive!

The drone now tilts naturally in the direction of movement, just as it does in realistic mode.

🎥 Attack Result Visualization

The observer camera that shows the result of your attack has been improved!

Now the footage looks more atmospheric and closer to real recon drone videos.

🪖 Infantry Fixes

Fixed issues with infantry spawning and behavior.

🎃 Halloween-Themed Update

New festive details have appeared in the game 👀

🎮 Gamepad Interface Fixes

Fixed issues where the gamepad didn’t work properly on some UI screens.

Thank you for your support!

You are the ones helping make Remote Reaper: FPV Drone even better!