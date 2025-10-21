* From 26-Oct to 1-Nov you will get a double exp buff for Halloween

* Halloween mobs only will spawn at night

* Spellwind buff time adjusted to 10 min

* Decreased damage done by Drakelings

* Increased duration of Elixir of the Wildstride to 10 min

* Increased follow distance to Scaleblight to try prevent reset fight

* Increased follow distance to Vaeltharos to try prevent reset fight

* Fixed bug affecting to cleric merc not buffing correctly

* Mobs should stop using too many skills too fast