* From 26-Oct to 1-Nov you will get a double exp buff for Halloween
* Halloween mobs only will spawn at night
* Spellwind buff time adjusted to 10 min
* Decreased damage done by Drakelings
* Increased duration of Elixir of the Wildstride to 10 min
* Increased follow distance to Scaleblight to try prevent reset fight
* Increased follow distance to Vaeltharos to try prevent reset fight
* Fixed bug affecting to cleric merc not buffing correctly
* Mobs should stop using too many skills too fast
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.8.10.3 Hotfix 🛠️
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2241381
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2241382
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update