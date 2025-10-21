 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20479434 Edited 21 October 2025 – 11:13:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* From 26-Oct to 1-Nov you will get a double exp buff for Halloween
* Halloween mobs only will spawn at night
* Spellwind buff time adjusted to 10 min
* Decreased damage done by Drakelings
* Increased duration of Elixir of the Wildstride to 10 min
* Increased follow distance to Scaleblight to try prevent reset fight
* Increased follow distance to Vaeltharos to try prevent reset fight
* Fixed bug affecting to cleric merc not buffing correctly
* Mobs should stop using too many skills too fast

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
Linux Depot 2241382
