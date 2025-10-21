New Additions:

Expansion Content: Theme Maps: Added [Snack Shop] map.

Expansion Content: Theme Maps: Added [Cemetery] map.

New Outfit: Prison Uniform.



Optimizations:

Optimized the clearance process for the Chapter 5 BOSS room.

Increased the spawn rate of weakened monsters on lower difficulty levels.

Added markers for key doors and save points on the mini-map across all chapters (mini-map optimizations are ongoing).

Improved hit reactions for regular monsters when limbs are severed.

Shotguns can now knock back monsters when hitting their bodies at close range (currently only effective against regular monsters).

Reduced the consumption of shadow rendering.



Fixes:

Fixed clipping issues with the Survivor outfit mask.

Fixed neck seam issues with the Ninja outfit.

Corrected localization subtitle errors in Chapter 5.