🔔 Developer’s Message
Hello everyone!
Over the past few days, I’ve been working hard on implementing Steam Achievements for The World of Orathos — and trust me, there will be A LOT of them! 🎉
These achievements will reward your progress, your class choices, and your mastery throughout your adventure.
Please note: achievements are not yet available, but my goal is to have everything fully functional by the end of October.
⚔️ Steam Achievements List
⚔️ Class: Warrior
Warrior – The path of the sword calls to you.
The Voice of the Knight – You’ve chosen the path of resilience and defense.
The Voice of the Gladiator – You’ve traded your short sword for a mighty two-handed blade to unleash greater power.
I Am a Destroyer – After long hours of training, you’ve reached the pinnacle as a gladiator.
I Am a Dragon – Mastering both shield and sword, you’ve become as powerful and resilient as a dragon.
🗡️ Class: Thief
Thief – You put on your gloves and scarf; stealth becomes your new art.
The Voice of the Assassin – You’ve chosen to strike your enemies from the shadows.
The Voice of the Acrobat – You may deal less damage, but your speed is unmatched.
I Am a Shadow – You’ve mastered every art of stealth and deception.
I Am a Trickster – You dominate the art of movement, agility, and quick strikes.
🔮 Class: Mage
Mage – You’ve discovered a hidden energy source and begun to feel the flow of magic.
The Voice of the Mage – You’ve chosen the path of dark magic.
The Voice of the Monk – You’ve turned to faith and light to master holy powers.
I Am an Arcanist – You control all dark magics and command the power of shadows.
I Am an Oracle – Your divine faith grants you the strength to vanquish unholy creatures.
🏹 Class: Archer
Archer – You feel the spirit of Robin Hood awakening within you.
The Voice of the Scout – You’ve chosen to keep your bow and stay alert to every danger.
The Voice of the Crossbowman – The bow no longer suits you; you wield a powerful crossbow instead, slower but deadlier.
I Am a Sentinel – A true sharpshooter: fast, precise, and deadly.
I Am a Commando – Your crossbow bolts hit with the force of a rifle.
📜 Story Achievements
Prologue – You failed to escape.
Chapter 1 – You reunited with an old friend.
Chapter 2 – You set off toward a new world.
Chapter 3.1 – You completed the Tower of Fire.
Chapter 3.2 – You completed the Japanese Temple.
Chapter 3.3 – You conquered the Frozen Continent.
Chapter 3.4 – You crossed the Desert.
Chapter 4 – The children are freed.
Chapter 5 – Return to Arathos.
Chapter 6 – The Final Judgment.
Chapter 7 – ???
Chapter 8 – ???
🕳️ Spirit Cave Achievements
Spirit Cave I – Reach Floor -10
Spirit Cave II – Reach Floor -20
Spirit Cave III – Reach Floor -30
Spirit Cave IV – Reach Floor -40
Spirit Cave V – Reach Floor -50
Spirit Cave VI – Reach Floor -60
Spirit Cave VII – Reach Floor -70
Spirit Cave VIII – Reach Floor -80
Spirit Cave IX – Reach Floor -90
Spirit Cave X – Reach Floor -100
⚖️ Balancing & Adjustments
Removed the monster level system, as it was unnecessarily complex to maintain.
Up to Chapter 3.3, the game remains relatively easy to progress through.
After that point, battles will require more damage, strategy, and experience to overcome.
💡 Tip: Don’t hesitate to farm or explore other zones to strengthen your party and avoid defeat!
🚀 What’s Next
More achievements are already planned for upcoming updates!
But for now, there’s already a lot to complete in this version.
Good luck to all adventurers of Orathos! 🌍⚔️
— Ropana, Developer of The World of Orathos
