🔔 Developer’s Message

Hello everyone!

Over the past few days, I’ve been working hard on implementing Steam Achievements for The World of Orathos — and trust me, there will be A LOT of them! 🎉

These achievements will reward your progress, your class choices, and your mastery throughout your adventure.

Please note: achievements are not yet available, but my goal is to have everything fully functional by the end of October.

⚔️ Steam Achievements List

⚔️ Class: Warrior

Warrior – The path of the sword calls to you.

The Voice of the Knight – You’ve chosen the path of resilience and defense.

The Voice of the Gladiator – You’ve traded your short sword for a mighty two-handed blade to unleash greater power.

I Am a Destroyer – After long hours of training, you’ve reached the pinnacle as a gladiator.

I Am a Dragon – Mastering both shield and sword, you’ve become as powerful and resilient as a dragon.

🗡️ Class: Thief

Thief – You put on your gloves and scarf; stealth becomes your new art.

The Voice of the Assassin – You’ve chosen to strike your enemies from the shadows.

The Voice of the Acrobat – You may deal less damage, but your speed is unmatched.

I Am a Shadow – You’ve mastered every art of stealth and deception.

I Am a Trickster – You dominate the art of movement, agility, and quick strikes.

🔮 Class: Mage

Mage – You’ve discovered a hidden energy source and begun to feel the flow of magic.

The Voice of the Mage – You’ve chosen the path of dark magic.

The Voice of the Monk – You’ve turned to faith and light to master holy powers.

I Am an Arcanist – You control all dark magics and command the power of shadows.

I Am an Oracle – Your divine faith grants you the strength to vanquish unholy creatures.

🏹 Class: Archer

Archer – You feel the spirit of Robin Hood awakening within you.

The Voice of the Scout – You’ve chosen to keep your bow and stay alert to every danger.

The Voice of the Crossbowman – The bow no longer suits you; you wield a powerful crossbow instead, slower but deadlier.

I Am a Sentinel – A true sharpshooter: fast, precise, and deadly.

I Am a Commando – Your crossbow bolts hit with the force of a rifle.

📜 Story Achievements

Prologue – You failed to escape.

Chapter 1 – You reunited with an old friend.

Chapter 2 – You set off toward a new world.

Chapter 3.1 – You completed the Tower of Fire.

Chapter 3.2 – You completed the Japanese Temple.

Chapter 3.3 – You conquered the Frozen Continent.

Chapter 3.4 – You crossed the Desert.

Chapter 4 – The children are freed.

Chapter 5 – Return to Arathos.

Chapter 6 – The Final Judgment.

Chapter 7 – ???

Chapter 8 – ???

🕳️ Spirit Cave Achievements

Spirit Cave I – Reach Floor -10

Spirit Cave II – Reach Floor -20

Spirit Cave III – Reach Floor -30

Spirit Cave IV – Reach Floor -40

Spirit Cave V – Reach Floor -50

Spirit Cave VI – Reach Floor -60

Spirit Cave VII – Reach Floor -70

Spirit Cave VIII – Reach Floor -80

Spirit Cave IX – Reach Floor -90

Spirit Cave X – Reach Floor -100

⚖️ Balancing & Adjustments

Removed the monster level system , as it was unnecessarily complex to maintain.

Up to Chapter 3.3 , the game remains relatively easy to progress through.

After that point, battles will require more damage, strategy, and experience to overcome. 💡 Tip: Don’t hesitate to farm or explore other zones to strengthen your party and avoid defeat!

🚀 What’s Next

More achievements are already planned for upcoming updates!

But for now, there’s already a lot to complete in this version.

Good luck to all adventurers of Orathos! 🌍⚔️

— Ropana, Developer of The World of Orathos