Dear Thaumaturges,



We’re excited to announce that Strange Antiquities is now available on macOS!

With this brand-new Mac build (and our DRM-free release on GOG), we’re embarking on our quest to bring Strange Antiquities to as many players as possible! This is the first step to achieving that, and we’ll be working on a handful of other platforms & ports in the coming months.

But for now, we’re looking forward to welcoming our newest Apprentices on Mac! As always, if you encounter any issues, be sure to report them on our Bug Report forum.

Rob & John

PS: We have a veeeeeeery special announcement to make next week, so keep your eyes peeled.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bad Viking

Iceberg Interactive