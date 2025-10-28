(This game does have Steam Cloud functions, and your save files should still be there and working just fine after this update drops. If your save data becomes corrupted or wiped out, please tell me. This shouldn't happen.)

SPOILER WARNING

You might get spoiled by reading what updates were made, so be warned.

PARTY MEMBERS

INTEL's "manaminder" now costs 0 fire.

A bug on BO's "NUCLEARCHILD B-49" skill made the UI disappear was fixed.

MISS CLICK's blue attacks showed a yellow animation before.

TOXINA appears in Burger Queen now.

TOXINA can join your party without cheating now.

In 1 of the KEY events, you would get a KARIN quote without actually having the party member.

Now EGO appears at the end of the graveyard without BLOOD mode.

ENEMIES

MELASUDA's AoE attack dealt just 1 damage for some reason. i made it be a real attack now.

CHEAT CODES

4 new cheat code entries were added. They have no function but will say something cool to you.

("BAD", "BITCH", "BLASTE", "BADASS")

TITLESCREENS

added a titlescreen to ending no#08

MUSIC

The song played at the "lil house, small doggie" had to be changed.

I THINK there are seventeen songs not used anywhere in the game. So I'm removing them all. HOPEFULLY that won't break the game, right? I'm NOT forgetting about anywhere that plays these songs, right?

Since there are many unused songs (assuming i'm not stupid), I still want to showcase these songs anyway, by either a OST DLC or on Youtube or Spotify or something. That would be cool.