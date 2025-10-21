The combat stance during fist fights and similar is now disabled on player movement.
Added player hit animations and sounds
Added a knocked-out player animation
Added more randomness to generic NPC spawns
Fixed an issue when the player view was breaking through the wall during painting
Fixed an issue when spraying was not possible on game start
Fixed not all quest objectives displayed
Fixed an issue with spraying sounds not loud enough
Fixed a bug when new styles were not visible in the blackbook
Fixed a bug when the spraycan could not be equipped after carrying a barrel
Increased the distance the player has to stand in front of a surface to make a painting successful
Set the amount of UI action bars to four.
Moved the experience bar to the bottom of the UI (User Interface)
Some NPC will now attack the player when provoked.
Some performance improvements
Several minor updates.
