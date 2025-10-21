The combat stance during fist fights and similar is now disabled on player movement.

Added player hit animations and sounds

Added a knocked-out player animation

Added more randomness to generic NPC spawns

Fixed an issue when the player view was breaking through the wall during painting

Fixed an issue when spraying was not possible on game start

Fixed not all quest objectives displayed

Fixed an issue with spraying sounds not loud enough

Fixed a bug when new styles were not visible in the blackbook

Fixed a bug when the spraycan could not be equipped after carrying a barrel

Increased the distance the player has to stand in front of a surface to make a painting successful

Set the amount of UI action bars to four.

Moved the experience bar to the bottom of the UI (User Interface)

Some NPC will now attack the player when provoked.

Some performance improvements