Major 21 October 2025 Build 20479151 Edited 21 October 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The combat stance during fist fights and similar is now disabled on player movement.

  • Added player hit animations and sounds

  • Added a knocked-out player animation

  • Added more randomness to generic NPC spawns

  • Fixed an issue when the player view was breaking through the wall during painting

  • Fixed an issue when spraying was not possible on game start

  • Fixed not all quest objectives displayed

  • Fixed an issue with spraying sounds not loud enough

  • Fixed a bug when new styles were not visible in the blackbook

  • Fixed a bug when the spraycan could not be equipped after carrying a barrel

  • Increased the distance the player has to stand in front of a surface to make a painting successful

  • Set the amount of UI action bars to four.

  • Moved the experience bar to the bottom of the UI (User Interface)

  • Some NPC will now attack the player when provoked.

  • Some performance improvements

  • Several minor updates.

