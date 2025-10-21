Added soups, so you can make simple soup that heals and helps.
Get either fruit or Vegetables and find a cooking pot, and make simple soups.
Added class limitations to weapons.
Fighters can handle any melee weapon.
Rogue/Rangers/Wizards can't use Axes and Longswords..
Ranger and Rogues can use guns.
You need to make gunpowder, and I will write down the process...
Potions value has been downgrade, it was too easy to become rich as a Alchemist.
Forgery has been upgraded, now you can make more money when forging scrolls.
You can see your selected weapon, when not in your hand.
I am about half way through making the Mines of Moria, it has taken 12 full work days, so fare.
Changed files in this update