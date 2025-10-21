Added soups, so you can make simple soup that heals and helps.

Get either fruit or Vegetables and find a cooking pot, and make simple soups.

Added class limitations to weapons.

Fighters can handle any melee weapon.

Rogue/Rangers/Wizards can't use Axes and Longswords..

Ranger and Rogues can use guns.

You need to make gunpowder, and I will write down the process...

Potions value has been downgrade, it was too easy to become rich as a Alchemist.

Forgery has been upgraded, now you can make more money when forging scrolls.

You can see your selected weapon, when not in your hand.

I am about half way through making the Mines of Moria, it has taken 12 full work days, so fare.