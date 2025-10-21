 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20479083 Edited 21 October 2025 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Rating gains based on the day of the month - more points by the end

- Thorns values reduced by 75% in pvp

- Patience now only affects STR, DEX and INT

- UI fixes

Changed files in this update

