Halloween has come to the La Escoba tables!
Sweep the cards in style and enjoy the spookiest atmosphere of the year.
🆕 What’s New:
🕸️ New Halloween-themed backgrounds: play surrounded by pumpkins, shadows, and mystery.
💀 Special card backs: exclusive designs featuring skulls, bats, and chilling colors.
🌕 Festive atmosphere: perfect for your matches during this spooky season.
These updates will be available throughout the Halloween event.
Don’t miss the chance to enjoy La Escoba with a haunting new look! 🎃
Halloween Update for La Escoba 🎃
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update