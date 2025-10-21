Major
Fixed a crash in Alazar’s Inquisition Camp
Fixed a softlock during duel against Belerion’s Captains
Fixed a softlock during Rouste game
Fixed a softlock when interacting with the Embassy NPC
Fixed Fief destruction feature
Fixed the Fief Embassy that couldn’t be unlocked
Fixed Grinmeer Travel Post
Fixed Fief ghost pack mission
Fixed a softlock right before Belerion’s boss fight (guard ship impossible to interact with)
Minor
Fixed several UI issues
Fixed Heavy Sleeper trait triggered after every rest
Fixed the Fief pony “Lavender” (can now be recruited)
Fixed Audio issues
Fixed “Unyielding” trait that couldn’t be unlocked in some contexts
Changed files in this update