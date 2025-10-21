 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov HELLDIVERS™ 2 ARC Raiders Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20478953 Edited 21 October 2025 – 12:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major

  • Fixed a crash in Alazar’s Inquisition Camp

  • Fixed a softlock during duel against Belerion’s Captains 

  • Fixed a softlock during Rouste game

  • Fixed a softlock when interacting with the Embassy NPC

  • Fixed Fief destruction feature

  • Fixed the Fief Embassy that couldn’t be unlocked

  • Fixed Grinmeer Travel Post

  • Fixed Fief ghost pack mission

  • Fixed a softlock right before Belerion’s boss fight (guard ship impossible to interact with)

Minor

  • Fixed several UI issues

  • Fixed Heavy Sleeper trait triggered after every rest

  • Fixed the Fief pony “Lavender” (can now be recruited) 

  • Fixed Audio issues 

  • Fixed “Unyielding” trait that couldn’t be unlocked in some contexts

Changed files in this update

Wartales Content Depot 1527951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link