Happy Friday! We’ve got a small update for you that tidies up a few bugs and ensures those rare soft-locks are taken care of!
Patch Notes v1.1.2
* fixes a very rare possible soft-lock in the level generation on a couple of levels
* makes the "10 cards in your hand" achievement not possible when you have the "draw full deck" cantrip
* fixes a collision issue in the Orrery
* Fixed an issue with the Stone Heart charm's effects being stacked each time you loaded a save
* fixes the Unity security issue
For anyone new to Into the Restless Ruins, here’s a quick refresher on what’s waiting for you in the depths:
Build the dungeon as you play: each card you draw shapes the labyrinth ahead, from traps and chambers to encounters.
Scottish folklore comes alive: face down eerie creatures inspired by tales of the Highlands, with bosses that test both strategy and luck.
A compendium to conquer: unlock and record 100+ cards, weapons, and cantrips to mix up your strategies on each new run.
Charm your fate: passive boosts and character interactions can change the course of your story — for better or worse.
If you missed the last content update, we added even more cards and quality-of-life tweaks that give you fresh strategies to experiment with. It’s all there in the current build, waiting to be discovered.
And just a heads-up: Into the Restless Ruins is currently 34% off, the biggest discount since launch! So now’s a good time to start your descent.
See you in the ruins!
