21 October 2025 Build 20478948 Edited 21 October 2025 – 10:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • AS Val different placement in the case to account for attaching optics,
  • Fix potential cursor re-appearance during boresigh,
  • Extra game setting to disable undo in disassembly "allow assembly undo",
  • Extra game setting to lower frequency of gun contracts for mastered or almost mastered guns "frequency of mastered guns".

