- AS Val different placement in the case to account for attaching optics,
- Fix potential cursor re-appearance during boresigh,
- Extra game setting to disable undo in disassembly "allow assembly undo",
- Extra game setting to lower frequency of gun contracts for mastered or almost mastered guns "frequency of mastered guns".
Hotfix 1.4.6
