We're pleased to report that Roulette Hero has completed its final playtest and is officially launched today. A launch discount has been implemented, so buy it now while it's on a 10% discount, and for an extra discount, purchase it with our bundle!

🎁Bundles available

Luck be a Landlord X Roulette Hero: Luck Be a Roulette

Back to the Dawn X Roulette Hero: Animals Assemble!

Bang Bang Barrage X Roulette Hero

📖FAQ

O brave hero, welcome to the launch of Roulette Hero! To ensure your safety, we would like to relay some information to aid you along on your journey.

Q: What is the price of the game?

A: The price depends on your region so please head over to our store page on Steam for the most accurate pricing





Q: What platforms will the game be available on?

A: At the moment, it is only available on Steam

Q: How much content is there in the full release? How is it different from the demo/playtests?

A: The official version of the game will feature 5 playable characters, 13 major species to choose from! More than 100 unique animal units, as well as hundreds of skill cartridges.

Moreover, the official version will open up to Difficulty Level 20 and introduce a new Custom Mode. Together with the Default Mode and All-Map Challenge, that makes it a total of 3 game modes for you to choose from.

The lever mechanism has also been further upgraded, and the official version will support 3 types of levers, offering more diverse gameplay!

There's also an official mystery collab mode to spice up your Roulette Hero journey.

Q: Will my progress on the demo be transferrable to the full game?

A: Yes, your progress in the demo will be transferrable to the full game so worry not — the progress you make in the demo will not be in vain!

Q: Can it be played with a controller or on Steam Deck?

A: Yes! The game supports controllers and Steam Deck!

Q: Will it support Steam Workshop?

A: The current version does not support Steam Workshop yet, but in the future, we will open the Creative Mode and you will be able to use the mod creation tools and add more mods.

Q:How do I access the mods?

A: For official collab mods, simply select Custom Mode, select the mod, and you will see the mod loaded. Then, click the start button to experience the mod content!

For third-party mods, you need to manually place the mod files into the mod folder*, then enter Custom Mod, select the mod, and start the game!

*Right click on the game in the Steam library > Manage > Browse local files, and you can find the mod folder

Q: Does your game have Steam achievements!

A: Yes, our game has Steam achievements.

Q: Does your game have cloud saves?

A: Yes, our game has cloud save feature!

Q: Will there be future updates?

A: Yes, we will be adding a new character (the Botanist), new types of species, and skill cartridges. We will also be adding the Steam Workshop and mod creation tools, so there will also be more official mods coming soon!

Q: Where is the game's save file?

A: %USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/CLLC/RouletteHero

Q: How to replace the lever in the game?

A: On the character selection menu, click the "Change" button on the handle, and you'll be able to pick and choose the perfect lever for your round.

Other than the Classic Handle, we have the Lucky Handle that costs health points instead of coins and the Dice Handle that encourages you to use different types of species.

Q: What is the free refresh button in the botttom right corner of the store tab?

A: For every 6 refreshes you use in the store, you will fully charge the "free store refresh" button, and can perform a free store refresh!

Q: There are too many types of animals spawning in the shop, can we exclude certain species?

A: After passing Difficulty Level 4, you can select and deselect animal species in the character selection menu before starting the game. Click on the race you want to deselect and gray it out!

Please note that at least 4 races must be selected.

